A pilot from the 67th Fighter Squadron gives a thumbs up before takeoff during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. During this event, U.S. and Japanese Airmen planned and conducted bilateral flying operations in order to strengthen their interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6872900 VIRIN: 210921-F-GX249-0002 Resolution: 5580x3139 Size: 2.25 MB Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.