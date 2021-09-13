Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Carroll, a pilot from the 67th Fighter Squadron, conducts preflight checks in an F-15 Eagle during the bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2021. These ATR events allow for bilateral training opportunities and increase interoperability in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

