Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 6 of 14]

    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

    CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Carroll, a pilot from the 67th Fighter Squadron, conducts preflight checks in an F-15 Eagle during the bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2021. These ATR events allow for bilateral training opportunities and increase interoperability in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6872892
    VIRIN: 210913-F-GX249-0006
    Resolution: 6571x3696
    Size: 12.07 MB
    Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021
    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Chitose
    Maintenance
    USAF
    JASDF
    ATR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT