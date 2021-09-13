Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle taxis for takeoff during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2021 These ATR events allow for bilateral training opportunities and increase interoperability in support of the U.S. -Japan security alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6872893
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-GX249-0102
|Resolution:
|7288x4859
|Size:
|18.95 MB
|Location:
|CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
