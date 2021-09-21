Airman 1st Class Connor Perkins, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs routine maintenance on an F-15C Eagle during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The ATR is meant to focus on training in different geographical locations and cultural environments while strengthening U.S. and Japan Air Self-Defense Force interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6872898 VIRIN: 210921-F-GX249-0007 Resolution: 3392x2423 Size: 1.02 MB Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.