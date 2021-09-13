A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle takes off from the runway during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2021. These ATR events allow for bilateral training opportunities and increase interoperability in support of the U.S. -Japan security alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6872889
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-GX249-0124
|Resolution:
|5959x3973
|Size:
|7.78 MB
|Location:
|CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
