Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

Crew chiefs from the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to marshal F-15C Eagles out to the runway during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Throughout the training, U.S. Airmen adhered to stringent safety measures both on the ground and in the air. In addition to standard U.S. Air Force operational safety practices, all participating U.S. Airmen are taking prudent precautions against the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and wellbeing of not only the ATR participants, but also the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021
Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
by SSgt Benjamin Raughton