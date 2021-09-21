Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 13 of 14]

    Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

    CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs from the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to marshal F-15C Eagles out to the runway during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Throughout the training, U.S. Airmen adhered to stringent safety measures both on the ground and in the air. In addition to standard U.S. Air Force operational safety practices, all participating U.S. Airmen are taking prudent precautions against the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and wellbeing of not only the ATR participants, but also the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6872902
    VIRIN: 210921-F-GX249-0003
    Resolution: 6873x4260
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Chitose
    Maintenance
    USAF
    JASDF
    ATR

