Chitose Bilateral Air Training Relocation 2021

Airman 1st Class Connor Perkins, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs routine maintenance on an F-15C Eagle during a bilateral Aviation Training Relocation event at Chitose Air Base, Chitose, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Members from the 18th Wing participating in the ATR were given the opportunity to practice deployed operations and perform bilateral training in a joint environment alongside the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s 2nd Air Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

