An 18th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor inspects an M240B machine gun at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The M240B is a general-purpose machine gun that can be mounted on a bipod, tripod, aircraft or vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6868094
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-JK399-1732
|Resolution:
|3895x2079
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT