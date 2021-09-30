An 18th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor inspects an M240B machine gun at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The M240B is a general-purpose machine gun that can be mounted on a bipod, tripod, aircraft or vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 03:32 Photo ID: 6868094 VIRIN: 210930-F-JK399-1732 Resolution: 3895x2079 Size: 2.82 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.