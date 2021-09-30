18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training

Tech. Sgt. Joshua Mitchell, 18th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance NCO in charge, instructs students at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The purpose of CATM is to instruct personnel on the proper use of small arms, and instructors oversee and maintain weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

