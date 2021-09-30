18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training

Senior Airman Jeremy Yow, left, 18th Security Forces Squadron law enforcement patrolman, and Airman 1st Class Devin Chiguina, right, 18th SFS response force member, fire an M240B machine gun at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The 18th SFS provides force protection and law enforcement services for more than 34,000 Kadena members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

