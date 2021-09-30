18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training

Members from the 18th Security Forces Squadron fire an M240B machine gun at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This heavy weapons training familiarized Airmen with the M240B, M249, and M203 grenade launcher. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

