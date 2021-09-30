18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hayden Wilson, 18th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor,, speaks with other instructors at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This training familiarized around 15 defenders on three different heavy-weapon platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

