Airman 1st Class Malaka Bewar, 18th Security Forces Squadron armorer, fires an M240B machine gun at Camp Hansen, Japan, on Sept. 30, 2021. Heavy machine gun teams fire in two-man teams with the assistant gunner providing assisted stabilization, reloading and barrel changes for the primary gunner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6868089
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-JK399-1805
|Resolution:
|3958x2087
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
