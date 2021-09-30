18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training

Airman 1st Class Malaka Bewar, 18th Security Forces Squadron armorer, fires an M240B machine gun at Camp Hansen, Japan, on Sept. 30, 2021. Heavy machine gun teams fire in two-man teams with the assistant gunner providing assisted stabilization, reloading and barrel changes for the primary gunner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

Date Taken: 09.30.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP