U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hayden Wilson, 18th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, inspects an M240B machine gun at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. Instructors inspect weapons to ensure the weapons operate safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6868092
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-JK399-1664
|Resolution:
|4457x4012
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
