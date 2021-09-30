An 18th Security Forces Squadron member fires an M203 grenade launcher at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The M203 grenade launcher provides an extended range capability for ground troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6868096
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-JK399-1273
|Resolution:
|3673x2197
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT