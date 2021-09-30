Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training [Image 10 of 13]

    18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An 18th Security Forces Squadron member fires an M203 grenade launcher at Camp Hansen, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The M203 grenade launcher provides an extended range capability for ground troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6868096
    VIRIN: 210930-F-JK399-1273
    Resolution: 3673x2197
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th SFS hosts heavy weapons training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATM
    M240B
    Air Force
    18th SFS
    M320 Grenade Launcher

