Team members from Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite Zutendaal, Army Field Support Battalion Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, check the operational functionality of an Improved Ribbon Bridge at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite Zutendaal in Belgium. Army Maj. Gen. James Smith and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general and command sergeant major, observed the operation.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 00:01
|Photo ID:
|6867334
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-SM279-866
|Resolution:
|3467x2113
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum
