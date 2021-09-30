Army Col. Brad Bane, 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, and Col. James Yastrzemsky, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux commander, show 21st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. James Smith the NATO Industrial Complex East, located adjacent to USAG Benelux Brunssum.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 00:01
|Photo ID:
|6867328
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-SM279-528
|Resolution:
|3955x2498
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSSUM, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum
LEAVE A COMMENT