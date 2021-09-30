Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 3 of 7]

    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Col. Brad Bane, 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, and Col. James Yastrzemsky, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux commander, show 21st Theater Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. James Smith the NATO Industrial Complex East, located adjacent to USAG Benelux Brunssum.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 00:01
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB&rsquo;s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStock

