21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum

A long line of transporter trucks are housed, maintained and staged at the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium. There are currently about 6,700 pieces of equipment at the Zutendaal APS-2 worksite, enough equipment to outfit an Army sustainment brigade minus.
21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum
