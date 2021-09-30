A long line of transporter trucks are housed, maintained and staged at the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium. There are currently about 6,700 pieces of equipment at the Zutendaal APS-2 worksite, enough equipment to outfit an Army sustainment brigade minus.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 00:01 Photo ID: 6867332 VIRIN: 210930-A-SM279-781 Resolution: 4011x2473 Size: 1.81 MB Location: ZUTENDAAL, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.