The 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, Maj. Gen. James Smith, presents a commander’s coin for excellence to a Belgium national employee at one of the maintenance bays at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite Zutendaal in Belgium.
This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum
