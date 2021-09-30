21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum

Army Maj. Gen. James Smith and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general and command sergeant major, conduct a walking tour of the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite at Eygelshoven, Netherlands. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade hosted Smith and Howard at their two Army Field Support Battalion Benelux APS-2 worksites – one in the Netherlands and one in Belgium.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 00:01
|Photo ID:
|6867327
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-SM279-443
|Resolution:
|3316x2126
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum
