    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 2 of 7]

    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Gen. James Smith and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general and command sergeant major, conduct a walking tour of the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite at Eygelshoven, Netherlands. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade hosted Smith and Howard at their two Army Field Support Battalion Benelux APS-2 worksites – one in the Netherlands and one in Belgium.

    This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB's Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS

    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB&rsquo;s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum

