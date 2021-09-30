Army Maj. Gen. James Smith, the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and 21st TSC Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard visited two APS-2 sites – one in Belgium and one in the Netherlands – in one day, plus U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Brunssum. During their visit they were briefed by leaders from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and USAG Benelux.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 00:01
|Photo ID:
|6867331
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-SM279-696
|Resolution:
|3261x2008
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum
LEAVE A COMMENT