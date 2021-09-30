Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 5 of 7]

    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum

    ZUTENDAAL, BELGIUM

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Gen. James Smith, the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and 21st TSC Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard visited two APS-2 sites – one in Belgium and one in the Netherlands – in one day, plus U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Brunssum. During their visit they were briefed by leaders from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and USAG Benelux.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 00:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB's Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum

