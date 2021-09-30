Leaders from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion Benelux brief Maj. Gen. James Smith and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general and command sergeant major, at Eygelshoven, Netherlands, on the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 program.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 00:01
|Photo ID:
|6867326
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-SM279-351
|Resolution:
|3419x2232
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites plus Brunssum [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st TSC command team visits 405th AFSB’s Belgium, Netherlands APS-2 sites, Brunssum
