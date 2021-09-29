USACE Hurricane Ida Response

Houma, Louisiana resident Martin Dickerson speaks with New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren and Dereck Wansing, a US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District employee serving as a national local government liaison, while they look at recently installed blue roofs in Houma Louisiana. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

