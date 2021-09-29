Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 9 of 13]

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren and Dereck Wansing, a US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District employee serving as a national local government liaison, look at recently installed blue roofs in Houma Louisiana. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 23:08
    Photo ID: 6867092
    VIRIN: 210929-A-AB280-1059
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 13 of 13], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT