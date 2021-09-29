New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren and Dereck Wansing, a US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District employee serving as a national local government liaison, look at recently installed blue roofs in Houma Louisiana. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 23:08
|Photo ID:
|6867076
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-AB280-1047
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 13 of 13], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
