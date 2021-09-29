Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 6 of 13]

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Katie Easter, a reporter with KATC TV3, in Lafayette, Louisiana, interviews U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. ChaTom (CT) Warren, EFO-South Officer-in-Charge, and Dereck Wansing , National Local Government Liaison, Sept.29, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, in Houma , LA. Warren provided a current update on the Blue Roof program and approaching deadline for residents to submit their Right Of Entry and Blue Roof applications. Operation Blue Roof continues in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, providing homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. The Operation Blue Roof deadline to apply is Oct. 15, 2021. To learn more, or to apply for the free program, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258) (USACE photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 23:08
    Photo ID: 6867081
    VIRIN: 210929-A-AB280-1032
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 13 of 13], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response
    USACE Hurricane Ida Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT