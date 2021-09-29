USACE Hurricane Ida Response

Katie Easter, a reporter with KATC TV3, in Lafayette, Louisiana, interviews U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. ChaTom (CT) Warren, EFO-South Officer-in-Charge, and Dereck Wansing , National Local Government Liaison, Sept.29, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, in Houma , LA. Warren provided a current update on the Blue Roof program and approaching deadline for residents to submit their Right Of Entry and Blue Roof applications. Operation Blue Roof continues in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, providing homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. The Operation Blue Roof deadline to apply is Oct. 15, 2021. To learn more, or to apply for the free program, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258) (USACE photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV)

