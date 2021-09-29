USACE Hurricane Ida Response

New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren and Dereck Wansing, a US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District employee serving as a national local government liaison, look at recently installed blue roofs in Houma Louisiana. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

