A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, prepares for a sortie during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. WSEP, operated by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group, is a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots and weapons systems officers for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6856242
|VIRIN:
|210920-F-WQ860-1464
|Resolution:
|6839x4559
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
