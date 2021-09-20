Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall [Image 6 of 10]

    WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, perform preflight checks on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. Preflight checks are accomplished by the maintenance team and the aircrew to ensure there are no discrepancies which could result in an unsafe situation after takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:08
    Photo ID: 6856238
    VIRIN: 210920-F-WQ860-1310
    Resolution: 6858x4572
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    Tyndall AFB
    ACC
    WSEP
    325th FW
    WSEPEast2112

