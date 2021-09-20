WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, perform preflight checks on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. Preflight checks are accomplished by the maintenance team and the aircrew to ensure there are no discrepancies which could result in an unsafe situation after takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

