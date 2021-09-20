A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, waits to marshal out an F-15E Strike Eagle during a round of takeoffs at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. The 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, 433rd Weapons Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nevada, and the 335th FS, SJAFB, participated in Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12, where the units flew roughly 300 sorties during a two-week period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:08 Photo ID: 6856237 VIRIN: 210920-F-WQ860-1159 Resolution: 5335x3557 Size: 717.07 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.