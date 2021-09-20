WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle pilot, assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, taxis for takeoff during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. WSEP, operated by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group, is a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots and weapons systems officers for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

