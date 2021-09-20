WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, performs a practice approach at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. The 159 FS attended Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12, where three units flew roughly 300 sorties during a two-week period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
