WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, waits to marshal out an F-15C Eagle during a round of takeoffs during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. WSEP, operated by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group, is a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots and weapons systems officers for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 17:08
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
