A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, waits to marshal out an F-15C Eagle during a round of takeoffs during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. WSEP, operated by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group, is a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots and weapons systems officers for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:08 Photo ID: 6856234 VIRIN: 210920-F-WQ860-1132 Resolution: 7368x4912 Size: 1.36 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.