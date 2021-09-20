Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles, assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, are prepared for a sortie during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. WSEP, operated by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group, is a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots and weapons systems officers for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:08
    Photo ID: 6856236
    VIRIN: 210920-F-WQ860-1138
    Resolution: 6541x4361
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Tyndall AFB
    ACC
    WSEP
    325th FW
    WSEPEast2112

