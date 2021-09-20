A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, takes off at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 20, 2021. The 159th FS visited Tyndall to participate in the Weapons System Evaluation Program East 21.12, held Sept. 13-24. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:08 Photo ID: 6856233 VIRIN: 210920-F-WQ860-1033 Resolution: 3212x2141 Size: 427.86 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSEP East 21.12 takes off at Tyndall [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.