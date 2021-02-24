Spc. Juan Acarón from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard speaks with an elderly resident after getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Golden Residence Aegis in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2021. The PRNG maintained its efforts in vaccinating the elderly population to help keep them safe and healthy as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jonathan Vázquez García)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 12:17 Photo ID: 6855586 VIRIN: 210224-Z-YC818-1006 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 13.04 MB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The PRNG vaccinates the elderly residents of the Golden Residence Aegis [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jonathan Vazquez Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.