    The PRNG vaccinates the elderly residents of the Golden Residence Aegis [Image 7 of 7]

    The PRNG vaccinates the elderly residents of the Golden Residence Aegis

    PUERTO RICO

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jonathan Vazquez Garcia 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Juan Acarón from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard speaks with an elderly resident after getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Golden Residence Aegis in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2021. The PRNG maintained its efforts in vaccinating the elderly population to help keep them safe and healthy as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jonathan Vázquez García)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The PRNG vaccinates the elderly residents of the Golden Residence Aegis [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jonathan Vazquez Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

