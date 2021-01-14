Master Sgt. Juan Díaz from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Caguas, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to vaccinate healthcare professionals and first responders as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jonathan Vázquez García)
This work, Caguas COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jonathan Vazquez Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
