    Caguas COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 6 of 7]

    Caguas COVID-19 Vaccination Site

    CAGUAS, CAGUAS, PUERTO RICO

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jonathan Vazquez Garcia 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Master Sgt. Juan Díaz from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Caguas, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to vaccinate healthcare professionals and first responders as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jonathan Vázquez García)

