    Puerto Rico National Guard continues the distribution of vaccines around the island [Image 3 of 7]

    PUERTO RICO

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Rafael González, front, and Pvt. Anthony Molina, deliver COVID-19 vials at Vacunas Health Clinic in Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 15, 2021. To fight the surge of COVID-19 cases and Delta variant, citizen-Soldiers and Airmen facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to reach more people and provide them the immunization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard continues the distribution of vaccines around the island [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRNG's Fight Against COVID Continues After 18 Months of Deployment

    National Guard Bureau Air National Guard Army National Guard Puerto Rico

