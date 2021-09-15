Puerto Rico National Guard continues the distribution of vaccines around the island

Spc. Rafael González, front, and Pvt. Anthony Molina, deliver COVID-19 vials at Vacunas Health Clinic in Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 15, 2021. To fight the surge of COVID-19 cases and Delta variant, citizen-Soldiers and Airmen facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to reach more people and provide them the immunization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

Date Taken: 09.15.2021
Location: PR