Spc. Rafael González, front, and Pvt. Anthony Molina, deliver COVID-19 vials at Vacunas Health Clinic in Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 15, 2021. To fight the surge of COVID-19 cases and Delta variant, citizen-Soldiers and Airmen facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to reach more people and provide them the immunization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6855577
|VIRIN:
|210915-Z-CN561-1031
|Resolution:
|4751x3638
|Size:
|932.09 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico National Guard continues the distribution of vaccines around the island [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PRNG's Fight Against COVID Continues After 18 Months of Deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT