Soldiers from the PRNG vaccinate the bedridden eldearly population

1st Lt. Jesús Dávila of the Puerto Rico State Guard Army, vaccinates Carmen Román Santiago against COVID-19 at Morovis, Puerto Rico, Aug. 4, 2021. Soldiers from the PRNG helped bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the bedridden elderly in an effort to vaccinate the population of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Vázquez García)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6855583
|VIRIN:
|210804-A-YC181-104
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|15.22 MB
|Location:
|US
