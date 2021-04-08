Soldiers from the PRNG vaccinate the bedridden eldearly population

1st Lt. Jesús Dávila of the Puerto Rico State Guard Army, vaccinates Carmen Román Santiago against COVID-19 at Morovis, Puerto Rico, Aug. 4, 2021. Soldiers from the PRNG helped bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the bedridden elderly in an effort to vaccinate the population of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Vázquez García)

