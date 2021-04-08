Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the PRNG vaccinate the bedridden eldearly population [Image 4 of 7]

    Soldiers from the PRNG vaccinate the bedridden eldearly population

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jonathan Vazquez Garcia 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    1st Lt. Jesús Dávila of the Puerto Rico State Guard Army, vaccinates Carmen Román Santiago against COVID-19 at Morovis, Puerto Rico, Aug. 4, 2021. Soldiers from the PRNG helped bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the bedridden elderly in an effort to vaccinate the population of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Vázquez García)

