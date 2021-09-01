COVID-19 Vaccination Arecibo

Spc. Rolando Santiago of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard vaccinates a person at Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinated healthcare professionals against COVID-19 and were assisted by members of the Department of Health and medical students. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6855584
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-KB014-1012
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
