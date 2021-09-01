Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID-19 Vaccination Arecibo [Image 5 of 7]

    COVID-19 Vaccination Arecibo

    PUERTO RICO

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Rolando Santiago of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard vaccinates a person at Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinated healthcare professionals against COVID-19 and were assisted by members of the Department of Health and medical students. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 12:17
    Photo ID: 6855584
    VIRIN: 210109-Z-KB014-1012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccination Arecibo [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Hassani Ribera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers prepare COVID-19 boxes for distribution
    Puerto Rico National Guard operates in Mercedita Airport
    Puerto Rico National Guard continues the distribution of vaccines around the island
    Soldiers from the PRNG vaccinate the bedridden eldearly population
    COVID-19 Vaccination Arecibo
    Caguas COVID-19 Vaccination Site
    The PRNG vaccinates the elderly residents of the Golden Residence Aegis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PRNG's Fight Against COVID Continues After 18 Months of Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Soldiers
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT