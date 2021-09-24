PRNG's Fight Against COVID Continues After 18 Months of Deployment

Photo By Spc. Hassani Ribera | Spc. Rolando Santiago of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard vaccinates a person at...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hassani Ribera | Spc. Rolando Santiago of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard vaccinates a person at Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinated healthcare professionals against COVID-19 and were assisted by members of the Department of Health and medical students. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera) see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico - September 24, 2021 - After more than a year engaged in various missions and tasks, the Puerto Rico National Guard continues to serve the public of Puerto Rico.



Almost 2,000 service members from the Army, Air Force, and State Guard components of the PRNG have done with a little bit of everything, including screening at airports and seaports, vaccination of the populace, data entry, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in support of the Puerto Rico Department of Health.



In the vaccination aspect, more than 642,000 citizens received the vaccine across 11 mass vaccination sites, numerous elderly homes, and many more vaccination sites managed by state and federal agencies.



After closing the last mass vaccination sites managed by the PRNG in Caguas and Trujillo Alto, the PRNG continued the mission of screening in airports and seaports across the island, testing against COVID-19, validating vaccine documentation, and vaccinating those who request it once they arrive. In total, more than 5.8 million travelers have arrived on the island, with over 3,000 tested.



Service members are now tasked with verifying the documentation of Department of Defense employees and the island citizens, ensuring names, social security numbers, and addresses are correct, basically doing the quality assurance of these vaccination records. With more than 32,000 documents verified, this mission is still ongoing.



Despite not actively managing vaccination sites, the organization is still a vital part of distributing COVID-19 vaccines. As private establishments and healthcare facilities are in charge of vaccinating the population, the PRNG oversees the delivery of these vials to these sites, handling the logistics of transporting them. So far, more than 360,000 vaccines have been distributed to 6,133 locations.