Soldiers prepare COVID-19 boxes for distribution

Sgt. Jorge Chévere of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico prepares the COVID-19 vaccine ancillary kits at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 19, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continued distributing COVID-19 vaccines, ancillary supply, and mixing equipment to ensure vaccination sites across the island. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

