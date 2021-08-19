Soldiers prepare COVID-19 boxes for distribution

Sgt. Jorge Chévere of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico prepares the COVID-19 vaccine ancillary kits at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 19, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continued distributing COVID-19 vaccines, ancillary supply, and mixing equipment to ensure vaccination sites across the island. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6855575
|VIRIN:
|210819-Z-CN561-2009
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
