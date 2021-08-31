Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rico National Guard operates in Mercedita Airport [Image 2 of 7]

    Puerto Rico National Guard operates in Mercedita Airport

    PUERTO RICO

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Sgt. Iracema Escalera of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard oversees operations and accounts for the travelers at Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 30, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have been essential support of the Department of Health receiving travelers and vaccinating passengers against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 12:17
    Photo ID: 6855576
    VIRIN: 210831-Z-CN561-1013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard operates in Mercedita Airport [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers prepare COVID-19 boxes for distribution
    Puerto Rico National Guard operates in Mercedita Airport
    Puerto Rico National Guard continues the distribution of vaccines around the island
    Soldiers from the PRNG vaccinate the bedridden eldearly population
    COVID-19 Vaccination Arecibo
    Caguas COVID-19 Vaccination Site
    The PRNG vaccinates the elderly residents of the Golden Residence Aegis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PRNG's Fight Against COVID Continues After 18 Months of Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau Air National Guard Army National Guard Puerto Rico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT