Sgt. Iracema Escalera of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard oversees operations and accounts for the travelers at Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 30, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have been essential support of the Department of Health receiving travelers and vaccinating passengers against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6855576
|VIRIN:
|210831-Z-CN561-1013
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico National Guard operates in Mercedita Airport [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
