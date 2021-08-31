Puerto Rico National Guard operates in Mercedita Airport

Sgt. Iracema Escalera of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard oversees operations and accounts for the travelers at Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 30, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have been essential support of the Department of Health receiving travelers and vaccinating passengers against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

