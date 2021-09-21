Rubber spacers are stacked onto an aircraft arresting cable on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. The spacers are called donuts and pressed onto the cable with a modified log splitter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 02:05
|Photo ID:
|6849123
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-LQ965-0215
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
