    18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional [Image 10 of 12]

    18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Rubber spacers are stacked onto an aircraft arresting cable on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. The spacers are called donuts and pressed onto the cable with a modified log splitter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    This work, 18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

