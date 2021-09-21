18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Takehara Yasuhide, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance technician, cuts a rubber donut attached to an aircraft arresting cable on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. One team member held each donut in place with a truck tire while Takehara did the cutting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

