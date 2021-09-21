U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Betz, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance shift lead, loads rubber spacers onto a donut loader on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. The donut loader is a modified log splitter designed to press rubber spacers onto the arresting cable that hold it in position for an aircraft to hook. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 02:05 Photo ID: 6849121 VIRIN: 210921-F-LQ965-0210 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 766.23 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.