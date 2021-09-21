18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional

18th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen and local nationals prepare a donut loader for use at the barrier maintenance building on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. Aircraft arresting cables rely on rubber donuts to elevate the cable a few inches off the flightline, allowing aircraft to hook it for assisted braking in the event of braking failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

