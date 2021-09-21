18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional

Takehara Yasuhide, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance technician, center, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Betz, 18th CES barrier maintenance shift lead, left, load rubber donut spacers onto a donut loader on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. The donut loader is a modified log splitter designed to press rubber donut spacers onto an arresting cable. These donuts hold the cable slightly off the ground for an aircraft hook in the event of an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

