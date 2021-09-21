18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional

Takehara Yasuhide, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance technician, pulls gloves out of a supply truck on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. The gloves protect his hands when lubricating the rubber spacers before being placed onto the arresting cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

