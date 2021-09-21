Takehara Yasuhide, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance technician, pulls gloves out of a supply truck on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. The gloves protect his hands when lubricating the rubber spacers before being placed onto the arresting cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6849118
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-LQ965-0137
|Resolution:
|5530x3687
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
