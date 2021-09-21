Takehara Yasuhide, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance technician, prepares rubber donuts attached to an aircraft arresting cable for cutting on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. The donuts wear out over time and must be replaced to ensure the cable is evenly elevated across the flightline, allowing aircraft to get assistance decelerating should they need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 02:04 Photo ID: 6849117 VIRIN: 210921-F-LQ965-0103 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 671.57 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.